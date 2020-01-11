Toby Gardenhire hired as Red Wings manager

The Rochester Red Wings named Toby Gardenhire as the franchise’s 45th manager on Friday.

Gardenhire enters his third season as a manager. He spent the 2019 season with Single-A Fort Myers and 2018 in Single-A Cedar Rapids.

The 37-year-old played the entirety of his professional career with the Twins organization, and is the 16th former player to manage the Red Wings.

Four new faces will also join the coaching staff: pitching coach Cibney Bello, hitting coach Matt Borgschulte, coach Robbie Robinson, and athletic trainer Jason Kirkman.

Bullpen coach Mike McCarthy and strength and conditioning coach Jacob Dean are the lone returners from the 2019 staff.