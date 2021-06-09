‘The Office Night’ returns to Frontier Field June 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are holding The Office Night on Thursday, June 24 at Frontier Field.

Come celebrate the 🐐 TV show with us on June 24! — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 9, 2021

The Wings will be facing off against Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

In 2019, the “Office Night” was one of the Red Wings’ most-attended games of the season. Actor Leslie David backer, who played Stanley Hudson, met with fans, took photos and signed autographs at the game. There was also Office inspired menu items like the Big Tuna Sub, Scott’s Tot’s, and the Nard Dog.