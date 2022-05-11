WORCHESTER, Mass. (WROC) — The Red Wings used a second inning avalanche to extend their win streak to four games with an 8-2 win in Worcester Tuesday night. After trailing 2-0 early, the Wings put a five spot on the board in the 2nd inning. A two-run RBI double by Andrew Stevenson and a two RBI triple by Luis Garcia powered the inning.

The four-game win streak matches a season-high for Rochester which keeps its hold atop the International League East.

On the mound, Jackson Tetreault settled in after giving up a two-run homer in the first inning. Tetreault went scoreless over the following four innings while throwing eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

In the ninth, Jake Noll and Garcia hit a pair of solo shots to give Rochester some insurance runs.

The bullpen came in and shut the door, not giving up a run. Alberto Baldanado had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings and Sam Clay tossed two perfect innings to close it out.

Game Two of the six-game set is Wednesday afternoon at 12:15 in Worcester.