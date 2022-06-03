ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joey Meneses, Ehire Adrianza and Tres Barrera all homered in the Rochester Red Wings, 6-1, victory over the Buffalo Bisons Thursday evening at Frontier Field.

With the win, the Wings (32-18) extend their lead in the IL East to 1 ½ games.

Wings RHP Jackson Tetreault got the start and registered Rochester’s fifth quality start of the year after he worked six innings allowing just one run on five hits. Tetreault has now allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last six starts.

Buffalo’s CF Nathan Lukes homered in the third to give the Bisons the early 1-0 lead, which was short lived thanks to Meneses’ homer (12) which tied it up in the fourth.

After Josh Palacios used his cannon of an arm to nab the potential go-ahead run at third in the fifth, the Wings offense broke it open in the bottom half, getting contributions from Andrew Stevenson who doubled in the go-ahead run and then came around to score, himself on a rehabbing Adrianza two-run blast.

Barrera added in the sixth inning, sending his sixth homer of the year out to the visitor’s bullpen, scoring Ildemaro Vargas in the process.

Sam Clay, Tyler Clippard, and Reed Garrett locked down the remaining three innings, throwing a scoreless inning each.

The Wings improve to 4-4 against Buffalo on the year and tie the series at a game apiece.

The Wings will send Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg (rehab) to the mound at 7:05 p.m. on Friday against the Bisons.