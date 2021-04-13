Take me out to the ball game: Red Wings announce details for fans returning to Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are gearing up for their first games since 2019, and are preparing for fans to make their return to Frontier Field.

The Red Wings season is slated to begin on May 4, with their home opener scheduled for May 18. The stadium will be allowed to permit 20% capacity for fans, under current New York state COVID-19 guidelines, but team officials say they are hopeful that per-game capacity will increase in the coming months.

Single game tickets will be sold on a homestand-by-homestand basis, due to the potential that stadium capacity increases as time goes on. The Red Wings ticket office is scheduled to open on Monday, May 10 with ticket prices ranging from $15 to $22.

Fans will have three options for entry to Frontier Field:

Proof of full vaccination completed 14 days or more prior to the game

Proof of negative antigen COVID-19 test result within 6 hours of gates opening

Proof of negative PCR COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of first pitch

Team officials say fans are encouraged to download the “Excelsior Pass” mobile app to quickly show Red Wings staff that they have been vaccinated/have received a negative test.

Team officials say children under the age of 2 years old do not need to comply with the entry regulations. They add that masks must be worn by all fans 2 years old and older at all times, except when eating and drinking.

The team posted a FAQ page to their website Tuesday to shed some light on what fans can expect this season:

When will the 2021 season start?

The 2021 season will start on Tuesday, May 4. Our home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18. The Red Wings schedule can be found here:

2021 Red Wings Schedule

Will fans be permitted to attend games at Frontier Field this season?

YES, currently New York State is allowing 20% capacity with six feet of social distancing between groups, but we are hopeful and optimistic that the number of fans we’re allowed per game will increase over the next few months. To open the season, fans will be allowed to purchase a maximum of 8 tickets together. As the season progresses, attendance policies may change, and it is our goal to remain flexible with the ability to adjust accordingly.

When will single-game tickets go on sale?

Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, May 10 for ONLY the May 18-23 homestand. Due to the potential that stadium capacity could change, our plan is to put tickets on sale for one or two homestands at a time, allowing us to adjust to those capacity levels and policies between homestands if necessary.

When will the Red Wings Ticket Office open?

Monday, May 10. Ticket office hours are still TBD.

What are ticket prices for the 2021 season?

Ticket prices are as follows (due to capacity restrictions, ticket prices have increased):

Advanced:

100 Level – $20

200 Level – $15

Day of Game:

100 Level – $22

200 Level – $17

What do fans need to enter Frontier Field?

With updated guidance from New York State, fans 2 years and older will have three options for entry into Frontier Field. Children under 2 do NOT need to comply with these regulations. Those options include:

· Proof of full vaccination completed 14 days or more prior to the game

· Proof of negative antigen COVID-19 test result within 6 hours of gates opening

· Proof of negative PCR COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of first pitch

Fans are encouraged to download the “Excelsior Pass” mobile app to quickly show Red Wings staff that they have been vaccinated/have received a negative test. Click here to download the app.

Masks must be worn by fans 2 years and older at all times, except when eating or drinking in their seats.

What happens if I purchased a ticket but I am diagnosed with COVID or I have been exposed to someone with COVID?

The amount that you paid for your tickets can be used as a credit for a future ticket purchase during the 2021 season. These requests must be made before the gates open on the day of the game by e-mailing Tickets@RedWingsBaseball.com.

What happens if I fail the temperature check at entry into Frontier Field?

The amount that you paid for your tickets can be used as a credit for a future ticket purchase during the 2021 season. You will be directed to e-mail Tickets@RedWingsBaseball.com before you leave the premises to process your ticket credit.

What if a game is cancelled due to COVID?

All ticket holders for that game can treat their tickets as rainchecks, enabling them to receive a ticket of equal value to any game the rest of the season, based on availability. These exchanges must be done at the Frontier Field Ticket Office.

The FAQ page also features more information for single game and season ticket purchases from the canceled 2020 season.

Full Red Wings Statement

Wings Fans,

Today we received confirmation from our partners at Major League Baseball that our 2021 season will indeed begin on May 4, with our home opener slated for May 18. While this is encouraging and exciting news for the upcoming season, we are still awaiting further counsel from New York State regarding the capacity that we’ll be allowed this season, as well as other guidelines for fans in attendance. We are currently allowed 20% capacity while keeping fans 6 feet apart. While hopeful that the capacity may increase at some point over the next month or two, we are at a point now that we need to move ahead with ticketing plans for 2021 in order to be able to accommodate ticket holders by Opening Day.

We want to thank you for your support throughout the last 13 very difficult months for our organization. Since the day the 2020 season was cancelled, our expectation was that the 2021 season would be a return to normalcy. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and we are faced with reduced seating capacity and higher costs to operate in 2021. As a result, our pricing in 2021 will have to be increased to enable us to withstand and overcome the burden that Covid has brought about. We do expect our pricing structure to return to typical levels in future seasons. We hope you will understand this unusual predicament we find ourselves in, and will continue to be supportive.

We are certain you have many questions regarding your ticket packages and other items, and therefore we have drafted a list of frequently asked questions below to help you navigate through this process. While the policies outlined below may change, this will serve as our tentative plan moving forward. If you have questions or concerns about anything that is not addressed below, please feel free to email us at info@redwingsbaseball.com.

We truly appreciate your patience as we await further guidance, and we will be back in touch as more information becomes available. We look forward, more than ever, to welcoming you home to Frontier Field in 2021.

Sincerely,

Naomi Silver, President/CEO/COO

Gary Larder, Chairman of the Board

Dan Mason, General Manager