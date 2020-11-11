Minnesota Twins drop Rochester Red Wings as affiliate, report says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sources say that the Rochester Red Wings have been dropped by the Minnesota Twins. The Wings are expected to make a statement within the hour.

According to the Star Tribune, the Twins informed the owner of the Red Wings that the New York site will no longer be their Class AAA affiliate.

This is something I've been hearing was on the way

Essentially all of baseball's minor league franchises are "free agents" right now.



Theres no indication the @RocRedWings won't have a chair at the Triple-A table when the music stops. https://t.co/wSzoW9LLdN — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 11, 2020

This is part of a restructuring of Minor League Baseball. MiLB teams will be reduced to 120 teams.

The Twins are currently searching for a replacement affiliate, and the St. Paul Saints are reportedly an option.

This year, Minor League Baseball canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first summer without baseball in Rochester since 1898.

Red Wings officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

