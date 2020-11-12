Sen. Schumer urges MLB Commissioner to keep high-level baseball in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to quickly facilitate and announce a new major league affiliate for the Rochester Red Wings.

It was announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Twins were ending their affiliation with the Red Wings. Red Wings officials expressed confidence that night that they would soon find a new MLB franchise to partner with.

Sen. Schumer said the Red Wings and their fans deserve to know that high-level professional baseball will remain in Rochester and what the new affiliation is going to be, because “not only does the team have a great reputation for being one of the best-run operations in Minor League Baseball, but Rochester’s huge and loyal fan base puts the Red Wings in the top half of attendance for Triple-A teams.”

“The Rochester Red Wings are a well-supported institution here in the Flower City and have weaved themselves into the very fabric of our community. As the longest continuously operating franchise in Minor League Baseball, the team has a stellar reputation as one of the best operations in the league – with very impressive attendance,” said Sen. Schumer in a press release. “I told my friend Commissioner Manfred that fans throughout the Rochester-Finger Lakes region deserve to know their team’s affiliation for the 2021 season ASAP. I assured the commissioner that there is no doubt the Red Wings will knock it out of the park for their new team affiliate, so it’s time to find a proper top-notch Major League affiliate to slide into home in Rochester and deliver for the Red Wing’s legions of fans.”

Naomi Silver, President, CEO & COO of the Rochester Red Wings said, “I can’t thank Senator Schumer enough, on behalf of the Red Wings and the entire community, for going to bat for us with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The senator certainly has the best interest of our Minor League teams in New York State, and it’s very much appreciated as we wait anxiously to learn about the future of our Major League affiliation.”

Since 1928, the Red Wings have only had three parent teams: the St. Louis Cardinals from 1928 to 1960, the Baltimore Orioles from 1961 to 2002, and the Minnesota Twins from 2003 to 2020. The next Major League affiliate team for the Red Wings will only be its fourth parent team in the Rochester team’s nearly century-long history.