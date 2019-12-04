Safe from chopping block, Red Wings oppose MLB plan to drop minor league clubs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are praising a U.S. congressional effort to save Minor League Baseball teams throughout the country.

The Wings themselves were not on the initial list of teams facing the possibility of elimination under the MLB proposal, but team officials say they will “remain vigilant and united with all Minor League Baseball teams in opposition to the MLB plan.”

“With this proposal, MLB appears willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver in a press release. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”

Red Wings officials say minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

Last month, Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the MLB to stop their elimination plan on behalf of several New York teams that would be negatively impacted, including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Batavia Muckdogs, Auburn Doubledays Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valleycats, Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” Silver said in a press release.”