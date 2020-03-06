RPD Officer Denny Wright to throw opening pitch for Red Wings season opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced their opening day plans for the 2020 season Friday and a local hero will be front and center.

Denny Wright, a 23-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Frontier Field on Thursday, April 9.

Officer Wright was attacked during an October 4 incident on Peck Street in Rochester. During the attack, Officer Wright suffered severe injuries, which caused him to lose his sight. He underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said during the interview earlier this year.

Wright is is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.

The @RochesterNYPD officer with the white hair – he's the one stabbed last week. 2 years ago Denny nominated his wife, Sonia, an RCSD teacher, for a Golden Apple. Sonia snuck me this video of Denny and other officers dancing with her students. Folks, this man is a saint. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1LRiQXtfA2 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 7, 2019

The Red Wings will open the season against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

If the in-park thermometer doesn’t read 50 degrees at first pitch, all fans in attendance will get a free ticket to another game in April or May.

Other Opening Day celebrations:

National Anthem: E4 Army veteran Tom Clement. He served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1961-1964 based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Clement has served as a bugler for the Monroe County American Legion Honor Guard for nearly 20 years.

Color Guard: Navy Operational Support Center of Rochester.

Live Music: Me & The Boyz will perform on the field throughout pregame festivities.

Giveaways: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive either a Red Wings or Plates Flap Cap presented by Dunkin’. The first 5,000 fans will take home a 2020 Schedule Magnet courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services.

Uniforms: Although Thursdays Are For the Plates, the team will be the Red Wings to honor the tradition of Opening Day.

Military Tickets: Active, retired, reserved, and other veterans can get a free ticket to Opening Day by stopping by the Veterans Outreach Center.

College Students: Every Thursday, college students can get a $10 reserved ticket with five Diamond Dollars that can be used at the concession stands and Team Store.

Opening Day Buffet: Fans can enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and a ticket in Club 3000 – one of Frontier Field’s premier party suites. Tickets are $40 for adults and $24 for kids (ages 4-12). The buffet menu includes: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, jumbo char grilled Zweigle’s hot dogs, herb roasted chicken, veggie tray, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, potato salad, cookies, soda, and water.