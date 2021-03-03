Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball,” Joe Altobelli, dies at 88

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Joe Altobelli — a player, coach, manager, GM, assistant to the President and radio analyst with the Wings — has died at 88 years old.
Known as Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball,” Red Wings officials said that Altobelli filled more roles for the organization than anyone else.
A celebration of Joe Altobelli’s life will be held at Frontier Field on a date to be determined later this year.
