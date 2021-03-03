Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball,” Joe Altobelli, dies at 88

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Joe Altobelli — a player, coach, manager, GM, assistant to the President and radio analyst with the Wings — has died at 88 years old.

Known as Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball,” Red Wings officials said that Altobelli filled more roles for the organization than anyone else.

On behalf of the Altobelli family, the Rochester Red Wings announce with a heavy heart that Joe Altobelli has passed away this morning from natural causes at the age of 88.



On behalf of the Altobelli family, the Rochester Red Wings announce with a heavy heart that Joe Altobelli has passed away this morning from natural causes at the age of 88.

A celebration of Joe Altobelli’s life will be held at Frontier Field on a date to be determined later this year.

