ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wilmot Cancer Institute is teaming up with the Rochester Red Wings to host “Cancer Survivors Night” at Frontier Field on Friday night.

Over 1,000 local cancer survivors — along with families, friends, and Wilmot employees — are expected to be in attendance.

Before the game begins, a parade featuring cancer survivors with a large American flag will be on the outfield during the National Anthem. Afterward, Paula Cupertino, the institute’s researcher and community outreach and engagement office director, will throw the first pitch.

A post-game fireworks show is planned to end the evening, which is presented by the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

The gates of Frontier Field will open at 4 p.m. and the first pitch is planned to be thrown out at 5:05 p.m.