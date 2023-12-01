ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to a meteorologist in Phoenix, Arizona “forgetting” Rochester on air, the Rochester Red Wings stepped up to bat with a joke of their own.

News 8’s James Gilbert tweeted a clip his uncle in Phoenix, sent him from a news station down there where the meteorologist was talking over a national weather map and after mentioning Buffalo, couldn’t recall “Rochester”. He prodded his colleagues for some help, “Kodak, the place where all the camera people were from” while continuing to deliver the forecast (pretty much 70s and sunny for the next ten days).

He then recounted how Rochester fire hydrants have fiberglass rods attached to them so they can be located in the worst of snowstorms. All was good until he dropped “that’s how God says, ‘don’t bother living here’.”

Never shy to take on anyone who slights Rochester, the Red Wings social media team was quick with their response and tweeted out the following reasons why Rochester is indeed better than Phoenix:

The average GPA of the University of Phoenix is 3.15… the average GPA of the University of Rochester is 3.8

You don’t have to shower every time you leave your house

The Rochester Royals have one NBA Championship and the Phoenix Suns have zero NBA Championships

Lilacs are prettier than a prickly cactus

No scorpions or rattlesnakes

Wegmans is better than Safeway

We invented film, the camera, the copier, and garbage plates. You’re welcome!

Snowball fights are fun, there’s no such thing as a sandball fight

Our AHL and Division one hockey teams have their own arenas

Our meteorologists have to actually predict the weather… they don’t just repeat “It’ll be sunny and unbearably hot again today”

Opening day for the Red Wings is March 29, come show some love this season for the team that supports our city.