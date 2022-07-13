ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The third annual Pride Night at Frontier Field will be held on Wednesday with the Rochester Red Wings playing against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Organizers said Pride Night will have fireworks, a special, Pride-themed beer courtesy of Bud Light, and a t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Zweigel’s.

General manager of the Rochester Red Wings Dan Mason said Pride Night is about inclusivity and hopes this year’s Pride Night was like 2019’s version.

“Baseball and Frontier Field is for everyone. It’s not just for baseball fans or certain segments of our population, it’s for everybody and we want to make sure that everyone in our community feels welcome coming to Frontier Field, coming to a Red Wings game,” Mason said. “And we know that anyone who comes to a game, whether they love baseball or they don’t love baseball — we know that it’s our job to make sure that everybody has a great time.”

Officials said the gates at Frontier Field will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will start at 7:05 p.m.