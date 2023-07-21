ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will be hosting Cancer Survivor’s Night on Friday at Innovative Field.

The event is in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute, which is inviting cancer survivors and their loved ones to Friday night’s game. They will be taking part in a Survivors Flag Ceremony on the field during the national anthem, which will pay tribute to those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to honoring cancer survivors and their caregivers, fireworks will also be launched at the end of the game.

The Red Wings will be taking on the Durham Bulls Friday evening, with the game starting at 6:45 p.m. More information, as well as how to get tickets, can be found on the Red Wings’ website.