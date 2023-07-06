ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following their Fourth of July festivities, the Red Wings will be taking on the Buffalo Bisons Thursday evening for Pride Night.

During the event, there will be Pride t-shirt giveaway — the first 500 fans who enter will receive a Plates Pride t-shirt, courtesy of Zweigle’s. There will also be a Happy Hour before the game at the 10th Inning Bar and fireworks after the game.

In addition, the Red Wings are continuing the Intentional Walk and are encouraging fans to walk on a treadmill in 10-minute shifts. This is to raise money and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester and Geneva and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

The Red Wings and the Bisons will take to the field at 6:45 p.m. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase through the Red Wings website.