ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings debuted the team’s first-ever autism-safe suite ahead of it’s home opener against Buffalo on Tuesday.

It’s called the Sensory Safe Suite, and provides families with autistic members and local autistic baseball fans alike a chance to enjoy a ballgame in an environment build just for them.

Officials with the team say the room was made possible in collaboration with the Autism Council of Rochester. The safe space will serve as the first of its kind inside Frontier Field.

It was created with unique features in mind, some of which include a colored-pattern floor, built-in shading only available in this suite, an interactive gator for children to play with, a themed door exclusive to the room and an array of special seating such as yogibo bean bag chairs.

“We wanted this to be as comfortable and safe as it can be,” Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said. “It is truly exciting to be able to bring families from the area the chance to enjoy baseball here, it’s a great opportunity for us.”

Prior to the pandemic, the team hosted an annual event driven by autism awareness. It featured lower volume levels throughout the stadium and a designated area for autistic spectators. While plans for its return have not been announced at this time, officials will continue to support this community.

The Rochester Red Wings have lost two and won one to start their season. They picked up their first victory of 2022 against the Toledo Mud Hens last week in a 6-3 thriller.

Red Wing’s home opener against Buffalo starts at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.