ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The buy one, get one free ticket discount has officially returned to Frontier Field for Rochester Red Wings games.

Team officials announced they are bringing back the deal Tuesday. Under the ‘BOGO’ offer, every Tuesday all 100 and 200 level tickets are buy one, get one free.

The promotion will only apply to home games. The next opportunity to use the deal is during the matchup against Syracuse on April 26 at 6:05 p.m.

Currently sitting at 7-5 for the season, the Red Wings most recently topped the Buffalo Bisons 8-1 Sunday. They continue the season away at Lehigh Valley Tuesday.

For the Red Wings’ full game schedule, visit the team’s calendar on its MILB website.