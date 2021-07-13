Grim and depressing: Red Wings add Maureen Callahan night among other 2nd half promotions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced the second half of their promotional nights Tuesday.
The baseball club unveiled theme nights, including a night two years in the making: the “grim and depressing” night with a special appearance from Maureen Callahan.
The Red Wings says tickets for all games July 27 through September 19 will go on sale on July 14. You can find the full list and purchase tickets at their website.
Here are some highlights:
- July 28: Bark in the Park
- August 5: Duel of the Dishes against the Syracuse Salt Potatoes featuring a Plates flap cap courtesy of Dunkin’
- August 6: Joe Altobelli Night featuring an Alto t-shirt giveaway presented by ESL Federal Credit Union
- August 8: The first Cocos Locos game with a flag giveaway courtesy of Presidente
- August 19: 90’s Night
- August 21: Grim and Depressing Night featuring an appearance from New York Post writer, Maureen Callahan
- September 4: A post-game performance by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- September 17: Family Campout Night