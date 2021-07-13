Grim and depressing: Red Wings add Maureen Callahan night among other 2nd half promotions

High humidity and temperatures over 80° for the first time in over a week makes for a steamy afternoon. Dew points are hovering around 70° and that is priming the atmosphere for storms. A warm front crosses the region and puts us in an air mass conducive to stronger storms as instability levels increase significantly, to a level rare for western New York and the Finger Lakes.

The biggest threat will be strong winds within severe storms. That could knock out weaker trees and maybe even a few power lines, leading to isolated outages. Make sure to stay weather aware and keep your eye to the sky this afternoon. Storms could fire as early as noon and will continue off and on through the evening. Since we could see rounds of storms, there will be a threat for flash flooding in spots that get heavier rain. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 80s with heat index briefly near 90°. There will be some dry time in between passing storms.