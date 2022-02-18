ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We had a taste of spring this week, and with spring comes baseball. And when spring and baseball come together, it makes the 50 Degree Guarantee from GM of the Rochester Red Wings, Dan Mason.

That means on Opening Day, if the temperature doesn’t hit 50 degrees in right field throughout the game, fans there will receive free tickets to any game in April or May.

The home opener is on April 12 at 6:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.

It’s another bold prediction from Mason, as he’s a self-reported “1-4 in weather predictions in his career,” but he’s sticking by it, as the historical average for April 12 in Rochester is 52 degrees.

And in Red Wings fashion, they recorded and posted a video to mark the occasion.

Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22nd at 10 a.m., and The Wings say “fans can purchase two tickets for $22 in the 200 level to any game, including Opening Day, all day on February 22 by using the promo code ‘GOWINGS.'”

“People utilized their extra time during COVID honing many different skills,” said Mason. “I felt the best use of my additional free time would be to become even more in tune with nature and the elements. I spent a great deal of time out in the cold, rain and snow over the last three years preparing for this very moment. Heck, it’s to the point now where I’m on a first-name basis with Mother Nature. And that’s why, despite what my meteorological critics may say, I’m more confident than ever that it will be at least 50 degrees on April 12 when the Wings take the field.”