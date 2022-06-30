ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six days, 500 miles, nonstop — all in the name of mental health awareness.

The Rochester Red Wings are nearly at the halfway line of completing their Intentional Walk Thursday. Less than 250 miles stand in the way of baseball team staff and their goal to raise funds for mental health.

For about a week straight, until the final out of the team’s home game on Sunday, July 3, full-time and part-time staff members run are walking continuously on treadmills set up at Frontier Field. All money raised will benefit NAMI Rochester and the Mental Health Association of Rochester.

“The overnight shift crew has not gotten much sleep these days, you could imagine,” said General Manager Dan Mason while walking Thursday. “We’ll keep the ball rolling, however, to support mental health.”

The goal is to reach 500 miles by July 3 after the evening game. Right now they’re almost to 200! pic.twitter.com/wPXSYB1ndf — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) June 30, 2022

Fans can follow the walk to 500 miles using the 24/7 live steam posted on the team’s website.

For those who want to help the cause can do so with online or in-person donations, and by purchasing a $10 ticket to walk on the treadmill for 10 miles.

NAMI Rochester and the Mental Health Association of Rochester both provide a variety of support, outreach, and advocacy programs for people struggling with mental health.

On Thursday, the Red Wings also partnered with local fitness studio M/Body to offer some unique wellness activities:

Spin Classes at the ballpark : Free 30-minute sessions during the games on June 30.

: Free 30-minute sessions during the games on June 30. Yoga at the ballpark: For $10, participants can attend a one-hour yoga session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open afterward for refreshments, and proceeds will go to NAMI and MHA.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.