ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings suffered a crushing 11-5 defeat in game one of the series against the Iron Pigs. Finding themselves in a 10-0 hole by the third, Rochester scored five but was unable to complete the comeback, ending their nine-game win streak.

RHP Cade Cavalli opened it up for Rochester on the mound but allowed five earned runs in the first inning and was quickly replaced by Carson Teel. Rochester went five deep in the bullpen and allowed seven hits in nine innings.

A Jake Noll double followed by hits from Palacios and Fox made it 10-4 and were the only scoring plays for the Wings.

With a double in the eighth, first baseman Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the Minor Leagues.

Today’s loss drops Rochester’s home record to 12-7 and marks their first defeat since May 6th, however, they remain in first place in the International League. A win would have given Rochester their longest win streak in 30 years.

The Wings will look to bounce back on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. for game two of the series, as RHP Logan Verrett will open on the mound.