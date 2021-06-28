Red Wings win fifth straight over Worcester Red Sox Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings beat the Worcester Red Sox, 8-4, Sunday afternoon to win their season-high fifth straight game.

Jake Noll keyed a three-run, first inning rally with a two-out, RBI triple down the right field corner and the Wings (20-28) never looked back.

Carter Keiboom made it 5-0 Wings in the second with a two-run double into the left field corner.

Rafael Bautista hit his third homer of the season in the third inning to make it 6-0 good guys.

Sean Nolin earned the win allowing just one run over five innings. The southpaw struck out six.

Bautista and Noll each finished with three hits apiece.

After an off day Monday, the Red Wings head east down the thruway to take on the Syracuse Mets next week.

