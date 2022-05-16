ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester tallied their ninth straight win and secured a series sweep of the Woo Sox in a wild 7-4 comeback win thanks to a clutch seventh-inning homer from Andrew Young that sent the game to extra innings.

Trailing 3-2 until the seventh, the Wings allowed just two runs after the third. They have not lost in extra-inning games all season.

Jackson Tetrault got the start at the mound and allowed two third-inning runs to put the Wings in a 2-0 whole. He gave up three hits and struck out five in three innings of work.

The Woo Sox allowed just four hits on a career day for RHP Connor Seabold, who struck out 11 batters and walked just one. Feltman relieved him in the seventh and allowed two Wings runs.

Wings players Luis Garcia and Andrew Stevenson have played well this series but were unable to get anything going today, recording zero hits in 11 total at-bats.

Sox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez dopped a pitch in the ninth which led to the Chris Hermann tying score that sent it to extra innings.

The Wings scored four runs in the 10th frame thanks to a Taylor Gushue sacrifice fly and singles from Urena and Young.

Rochester will turn their wings to Lehigh Valley as they prepare for a home stand against the Iron Pigs, starting with a 7:05 opener on Tuesday. The Wings look to run their win streak to 10, which would be the first time since 1992 that the squad won 10 straight.