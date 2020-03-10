Red Wings upping the guarantee to a 60-degree day for home opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the warm weather the past couple of days, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason has upped his opening day guarantee from 50 to 60 degrees.
“Hey Wings fans —,” he said in a video posted by the team on Monday.
“As you can see a beautiful day out here at Frontier Field and we are still a month away from opening day on April 9. So you know what the 50 degree guarantee — out the window. He gone. It’s going to be at least 60 degrees on opening day. 60 degrees right here opening day April 9 or your tickets will be good any game in April or May.”
The historical average high temperature in Rochester on April 9 is around 52 degrees. A free flap cap will be given to the first 1,500 fans.
Tickets for all games including the home opener can be purchased at Redwingsbaseball.com