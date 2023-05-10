ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Red Wings fans can expect to see a big new addition coming to Innovative Field.

Leaders of Monroe County and Innovative Solutions joined Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason to unveil a new video board for the Rochester Red Wings.

The video board — measuring 60 feet wide and 34.8 feet high — will entertain fans at the games by showing replays, videos, and graphics throughout the games. There will also be an LED screen on top of the display, which measures seven feet high and 36 feet wide.

“This new, state-of-the-art videoboard will allow us to display superior videos and

graphics throughout Red Wings games, making games more fun and engaging for fans,” said Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver.

The project is part of a $26 million investment from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Governor Hochul, and the Monroe County Legislature.

“There’s no chance Red Wings fans will miss a highlight or homerun with this screen

showing replays throughout the game,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “And

this is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Other projects going on at Innovative Field include a new clubhouse for the growing number of women serving as coaches and trainers, renovations for the home and visiting team clubhouses, and construction of a new batting practice building.