ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings Team Store is now open for in-person shopping with social distancing guidelines in place.

All shoppers must wear a mask or face covering, all sales will be cashless and there will be a limited numbers of shoppers — who must remain six feet apart — allowed in the store at a time. There will be a separate entrance and exit.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays during June.