Red Wings take aim at NY Post writer after she blasts Rochester in article

Red Wings

by: WROC Staff

(Rochester Red Wings Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Post writer Maureen Callahan blasted Rochester in a recent article about the new Wegmans in Brooklyn.

In the article, she wrote “No, this is Wegmans, an exotic (!) import originating in upstate New York — not fashionable or hipster upstate New York, not Rhinebeck or Kingston, but grim and depressing Rochester.”

Grim and depressing?

The Rochester Red Wings were quick to notice and they announced on Twitter that they would be hosting “Maureen Callahan Night” on Friday, August 21 of next year — a night celebrating our “grim and depressing city.”

The Red Wings also said there would be making T-shirts for the event.

So circle your calendars and save the date — August 21, 2020 will be the perfect day to celebrate the grim and depressing city we call home!

Tickets are already available online.

