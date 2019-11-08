Red Wings take aim at NY Post writer after she blasts Rochester in article

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Post writer Maureen Callahan blasted Rochester in a recent article about the new Wegmans in Brooklyn.

In the article, she wrote “No, this is Wegmans, an exotic (!) import originating in upstate New York — not fashionable or hipster upstate New York, not Rhinebeck or Kingston, but grim and depressing Rochester.”

Grim and depressing?

The Rochester Red Wings were quick to notice and they announced on Twitter that they would be hosting “Maureen Callahan Night” on Friday, August 21 of next year — a night celebrating our “grim and depressing city.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Maureen Callahan Night is Friday, August 21 – a night celebrating our “grim and depressing” city!



Maureen and @nypost all welcome to join. pic.twitter.com/yvp2bxoMeh — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) November 8, 2019

The Red Wings also said there would be making T-shirts for the event.

So circle your calendars and save the date — August 21, 2020 will be the perfect day to celebrate the grim and depressing city we call home!

Hey #ROC, have a grim and depressing weekend.



Tix on sale for Aug. 21 here: https://t.co/d6BA4nClnb



T-shirts coming next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/TnNIlqO9gY — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) November 8, 2019

Tickets are already available online.