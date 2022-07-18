ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings missed the opportunity to put the Omaha Storm Chasers to bed after splitting the series following a 13-7 loss at the finale Sunday.

Omaha broke the scoring open early with a six-spot in the top of the first, including back-to-back homers by Angelo Castellano (grand-slam) and John Rave’s first Triple-A home run.

Rochester cut into the deficit in the bottom half when 1B Joey Meneses blasted his first of two homers, plating CF Cole Freeman to make the score 6-2.

They would add two more in the third, one coming via a Meneses single, his third RBI of the game, and 55th of the season, scoring LF Andrew Stevenson to make it 6-4 heading into the fourth.

RF Josh Palacios extended his hit-streak to 11 games (longest active streak in the International League), and on-base streak to 24 as he drove in a run in the 5th on an infield single to cut the lead to one. The score would remain the same until the bottom half of the eighth when Meneses connected on his second home run of the afternoon and 19th on the season (T-3rd in the IL) to complete the comeback and tie the game at six. This marked Meneses’ third multi-homer game of the season.

Omaha would blow the game open in the ninth, plating seven runs to give the Royals’ top affiliate a comfortable cushion. Despite cutting a six-run deficit, the Red Wings couldn’t do enough to come on top.

Four days and the All-Start break separate the team from its next matchup Friday. Rochester takes on Buffalo Friday at 7:05.