Red Wings store now offering ‘Grim and Depressing’ T-shirts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In advance of the Red Wings’ “Maureen Callahan Night” this summer, the team is now offering special “Grim and Depressing” themed T-shirts.

The shirts, which are available on the team’s online store, commemorate the New York Post writer, Maureen Callahan, who called Rochester “grim and depressing” in an article about the opening of a Wegmans in Brookyln.

In the article, she wrote “No, this is Wegmans, an exotic (!) import originating in upstate New York — not fashionable or hipster upstate New York, not Rhinebeck or Kingston, but grim and depressing Rochester.”

The Rochester Red Wings were quick to notice and they announced on Twitter that they would be hosting “Maureen Callahan Night” on Friday, August 21 — a night celebrating our “grim and depressing city.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Maureen Callahan Night is Friday, August 21 – a night celebrating our “grim and depressing” city!



And now fans in attendance can have a shirt that matches the occasion.