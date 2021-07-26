Red Wings slug four homers in Sunday win

SCRANTON, Penn. (WROC) — The Red Wings slugged four home runs Sunday afternoon en route to a 7-4 win over the Scranton/WB RailRiders in the series finale from PNC Field.

The biggest blow came off the bat of Jakson Reetz in the fifth inning – a three-run opposite field homer that turned a 4-3 lead into a 7-3 lead for the road team.

Luis Garcia hit his team-leading 13th long ball of the season to leadoff the game. It was the prospect’s sixth leadoff homer of the season.

Carlos Tocci and Jecksson Flores went back-to-back in the second inning – it was each player’s first homer of the season with the Wings.

Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey made a rehab start for Rochester and allowed one run on one hit and two walks over 2/3 innings. Josh Rogers took over for Rainey and got the Wings through five innings allowing three runs on four hits to earn the win.

Nick Wells (2.0 IP), Aaron Barrett (1.0 IP) and Gabe Klobosits (1.0 IP) combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief.

The Wings now return to Rochester to open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.