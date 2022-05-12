WORCHESTER, Mass. (WROC) — Down to their final out, the Red Wings scored three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Worcester Red Sox, 3-2, Wednesday afternoon and extend their season-long win streak to five games.

The Wings (20-12) had an explosive ninth inning, capitalizing with men in scoring position. After Lucius Fox and Cole Freeman reached base in the top of the ninth inning, Andrew Stevenson smashed a double to drive in Fox and Freeman to tie the game 2-2. Luis Garcia followed with a single to right that scored Stevenson with the winning run.

Wing’s RHP Cade Cavalli had a notable outing vs the WooSox, holding down the bump with six strikeouts and keeping the Sox scoreless through 5 1/3 innings before giving up an RBI single that gave Worcester the lead 1-0.

A sacrifice fly ball to left field off Cavalli in the sixth inning shifted the score to 2-0 before he was relieved by LHP Francisco Perez.

Three of the Wings’ 10 hits came from Freeman who slammed two balls in consecutive at-bats to the right field wall with an additional base hit in the ninth.

Jordan Weems worked around a one-out single in the ninth to earn his third save of the season. Tyler Clippard and Patrick Murphy each turned in a scoreless inning of relief.

The Wings will be back at Polar Park Thursday for Game Three of the series with RHP Logan Verrett taking the bump for Rochester. First pitch will be at 6:45 p.m.