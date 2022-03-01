ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — The first week of Major League Baseball’s upcoming season has been canceled.

As negotiations continue between the league and the players’ union, it could mean more games get called off if both sides can’t come to an agreement.

For local baseball fans, Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason says don’t worry, the MLB “lockout” will not impact their season.

“We may have some players that aren’t able to play for us that are on the 40-man roster, but other than that, it’s the same thing for every team in our leagues, so we’re going to be playing baseball here no matter what happens,” says Mason.

It could mean a serious boost to minor league stadiums across the nation, still recovering from a two-season dip in pandemic attendance. If things don’t get settled, people can find their baseball sweet spot right here at Frontier Field.

“And certainly we hope that things get worked out with the major leagues and the player’s union,” he says.

Dan Mason, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings

But whatever comes of it, Mason feels there’s something greater at play that will get plenty of people back, pretty much anywhere: the winding down of the pandemic.

“I think people are just ready to get out and do…things again, you know?” he says.

And all their big special days and promotions? Back, and then some.

“‘Star Wars’ night, of course, Friday, every Friday and Saturday starting towards the end of May, we’ll have fireworks again,” he says.

Mason says it’s going to be just like 2019 again, but better. “The bottom line is, it’s going to be more fun than ever here in 2022.”



Opening day for the Red Wings is scheduled for April 12th. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now.