Red Wings release schedule for 2021 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings have released its schedule for the 2021 on Thursday.

The team begins the 142-game slate in Buffalo on Tuesday, April 6 against the Bisons. The first six games of the year will be played in Buffalo before returning to Rochester for the home opener on Tuesday, April 13 against the Scranton/WB RailRiders at Frontier Field.

According to Red Wings officials when the Wings take the field in Rochester on April 13, it will mark 589 days between home games at Frontier Field.

The 2021 schedule will feature the following in an effort to limit travel and decrease the chance of any delays caused by COVID 19:

The 2021 season will only feature games against fellow members of the Triple A East Northeast Division: Buffalo Bisons, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Scranton/WB RailRiders, Syracuse Mets and Worcester Red Sox.

All series (home and road) will feature six games against the same opponent.

Every Monday will be an off day.

There will be no Triple A All-Star Game in 2021.

The regular season will end on September 19.

Game times as well as the 2021 Triple-A East playoff structure will be announced at a later date.

Ticketing information and COVID-19 fan safety protocols will be announced by the Red Wings in the coming weeks. Tickets are not on sale at this point.

Officials say all dates are subject to change.