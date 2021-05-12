Red Wings rally to top Bisons in extra innings

TRENTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Palka hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning as Rochester rallied to beat Buffalo 6-3 Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, NJ.

Yasmany Tomás put the Red Wings (2-5) in front with an RBI double that plated the placed runner from second base before Palka’s blast.

The Bisons (4-3), playing in Trenton Thunder uniforms, took a 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning as Nash Knight hit a three-run homer off Wings starter Tyler Eppler.

Adrián Sanchez put Rochester on the board with an RBI single in the 4th. That score remained until the 8th inning when Raudy Read hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot to bring the Red Wings within 3-2.

The Wings loaded the bases with no outs in the 9th inning and scored the tying run on a Gerardo Parra fielder’s choice.

Kyle Lobstein, Justin Miller, and Kyle McGowin (1-0) combined to toss 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen while stranding a combined three inherited runners.

Buffalo finished 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position while leaving 11 men on base. Rochester was just 2-for-11 with RISP entering the 10th before Tomás and Palka came up with clutch hits for the Wings.

Tomás finished 2-for-5 with two doubles while Read and Rafael Bautista also had two hits to lead an 11-hit attack.

Rochester continues its six-game series against Buffalo at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.