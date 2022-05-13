WORCHESTER, Mass. (WROC) — The Red Wings rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-2, Thursday night extending their season-long win streak to six games.

Logan Verrett saw the mound first for the Wings and struck out four batters in the bottom of the second. The last Wings pitcher to tally a four-strike inning was Jeff Manship in 2012.

Rochester’s Tres Barrera crushed a homer out of left field in the fifth and brought Lucius Fox home, tying the game at 2 apiece.

Both teams deployed the bullpen in the sixth, with Francisco Perez relieving Verrett for the Wings. Worcester’s Darin Gillies replaced Pannone but was relieved by Eduardo Bazardo soon after giving up two quick runs.

The Wings had a monster seventh inning, with hits by Luis Garcia and Richard Urena generating a 6-2 lead.

Wings pitchers Machado and Garrett saw the mound in the seventh and eighth, respectively, and held the Sox in check.

Lucius Fox tallied his first two hits of the season in four at bats as the Red Wings secured their sixth straight win of the season and held onto their first-place ranking in the International League East division.

The Wings look to win their seventh straight at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in game four of the Worcester series.