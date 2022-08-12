ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — They have done it. The Rochester Red Wings narrowly avoided losing for the 20th straight time after propelling over the Norfolk Tides at Frontier Field Thursday.

A big sixth inning proved critical as the Wings came from behind to win for the first time since July 15.

RHP Patrick Murphy made his first Red Wings start, allowing just a hit and a run through three innings of work. It was Murphy’s first start since August 24, 2019, with Double-A New Hampshire.

After Rochester gave up a run in the first inning, DH Jake Noll logged an RBI single to score SS C.J. Abrams and tie the game at one apiece. RHP Logan Verrett came on in relief in the fourth and surrendered a pair of runs when DJ Stewart reached on a fielding error and Shayne Fontana hit a sac fly into a double play.

Things looked bad for the Wings when Diaz hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth to give Norfolk a 4-1 lead, but the Wings had other plans in mind.

Noll started off an electric sixth inning for Rochester, crushing his 10th homer of the year to score CF Alex Call and bring the Wings within one. 3B Jake Alu then tied the game with a sac-fly that plated RF David Dahl. The Red Wings ignited the Frontier Field crowd with an RBI single from 2B Adrian Sanchez that scored 1B John Nogowski and put Rochester ahead, 5-4. It would be the game-winning run for Rochester.

With Thursday’s win, Rochester narrowly avoided dropping 20 straight games as their record improved to 48-60 on the year. They remain in eighth place in the International League with 42 games left this season.

Jake Noll played well, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer and three RBI in the win. David Dahl extended his team-leading on-base streak to nine games, tallying one hit and one run against Norfolk.

Rochester has stolen five bases in the last two games, with Abrams and Call each logging a steal on Thursday to help Rochester secure the victory.

The Wings went just two deep in the bullpen, calling on Verrett and RHP Jordan Weems, who was recently optioned by the Washington Nationals. Weems saw the mound in the ninth where he struck out two straight batters before 3B Jake Alu caught a pop fly off Fontana to secure the win for the Red Wings. Weems’ save was his 12th of the season, good for fifth in the International League.

Rochester will send RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound on Friday against Norfolk with a chance to keep the momentum going. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.