Red Wings, Mets game postponed Friday due to rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday’s Red Wings game against the Syracuse Mets has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 29 at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets to Friday’s game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Saturday or Sunday, or can exchange them for any of the future games once those games are put on sale. The 12 games in June will be available for ticket exchanges beginning June 1 at 10 a.m. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

This is the first postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.

