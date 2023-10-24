ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 regular baseball season is over, but Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason and the entire business team are huddled at Innovative Field for the next few days, thinking about next season.

It’s called the Red Wings Summit, Mason describes it as chance to do a deep dive on every aspect of their operations. They’re examining what worked and what needs to be tweaked.

Also on the agenda, several construction projects.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on bb season ended September 18th construction season began the day after,” Mason said. “We’re working on new batting cage building, which will house a weight room, a video room, some storage; we’ve got our kitchen expansion project which will be a huge benefit to the fans here.”

Mason’s “if you build it they will come” pitch includes a promise that with 75 home games a year, fans can have a different dining experience each time they watch the Red Wings at Innovative Field. New promotions will be announced in January.