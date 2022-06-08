ST. PAUL, Minn. (WROC) — The Red Wings fell 10-6 to the St. Paul Saints Tuesday night in Game One of their series at CHS Field in Minnesota.

Rochester got home runs from Joey Meneses and Tres Barrera but couldn’t slow down the Saints who registered 10 RBI.

After going 5-0 in his last five outings, Jackson Tetreault allowed eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out only one batter and gave up both St. Paul home runs. RHP Jeffery Rodriguez tossed for 1 1/3 innings and didn’t fare much better, giving up three runs and two hits. Relievers Jace Fry, Patrick Murphy, and Tyler Clippard allowed zero runs through the final four frames.

The score was tied at four through the top of the fourth until St. Paul’s Tim Beckham crushed a grand slam that quickly made it 8-4. The Saints’ offense continued to churn in the fifth, registering two more runs and running the lead up to six runs before Meneses homered to make it 10-6, Saints.

With tonight’s loss, the Wings fall to 35-20 on the season but remain in sole possession of first place in the International League.

Rochester will look to bounce back in Wednesday night’s 8:07 p.m. matchup against the Saints. RHP Sterling Sharp will pitch first in search of the victory.