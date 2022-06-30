ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings fell 6-5 Wednesday to the Worcester Red Sox, placing the home team on a two-game slide.

Frontier Field was filled to the brim Wednesday night, but local hopefuls were left feeling empty-handed as the opposition took its second win of the six-game series.

Cade Cavalli started on the hill for Rochester and struggled in his first start since June 16. The right-hander surrendered three runs over three innings.

Worcester jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a wild pitch.

The Red Wings plated a pair of runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead. The first run came home on Joey Menses’ sacrifice double play. Josh Palacios followed that with a run-scoring single.

Worcester plated three runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Grant Williams and Ryan Fitzgerald each had bases-loaded walks, and Devlin Granberg was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

IIemaro Vargas made it a one-run game in the eighth with an RBI groundout.

Rochester tied the game in the ninth on Donovan Casey’s RBI double and the game went to extra innings.

Jeter Downs smacked a two-run home run in the top of the 10th to put the Red Sox up 6-4. The Red Wings added a run in the bottom of the frame but it wasn’t enough as Worcester secured the victory.

The Wings will try to snap their two-game skid on Thursday starting at 1:05 p.m.