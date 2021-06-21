Red Wings lose fourth straight Sunday, fall 7-1 to Bisons at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —

The Red Wings lost their fourth straight game falling 7-1 to the Buffalo Bisons in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Frontier Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings (15-27) have an off day Monday before welcoming the Worcester Red Sox to town on Tuesday night to start a six-game series.

Tyler Eppler suffered the loss Sunday allowing five runs over two innings. Kevin Smith’s three-run homer in the second inning was the big blow that made it 5-0 Bisons.

Rochester’s lone run came in the sixth inning on a Yadiel Hernandez RBI groundout.

Daniel Palka had three hits and Adrian Sanchez had two of the Wings six hits. The Wings went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.