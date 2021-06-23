Red Wings lose 5th straight in series opener against Woo Sox at Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Worcester Red Sox outslugged the Red Wings, 10-6, Tuesday night in their first trip to Frontier Field.

The Wings (15-28) have now lost five games in a row.

The Woo Sox raced out to a 4-0 lead, scoring two in the first and single runs in the second and third.

The Wings tied the game in the fourth on RBI hits from Daniel Palka, Jake Noll and Tres Barrera.

The game didn’t stay tied for long as Michael Chavis and Jonathan Arauz each homered in the top of the fifth inning to give the Woo Sox an 8-4 lead.

Carter Kieboom’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth brought the Wings to within two, but they would get no closer.

Worcester added a run in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 1:05.