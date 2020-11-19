Red Wings land new parent club in Washington Nationals

The Red Wings did not have to wait long to find a new parent club.

Nine days after announcing the Twins were moving on from their partnership, the Red Wings announced they will now be affiliated with the Washington Nationals.

Woke up with a #Natitude today. — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) November 19, 2020

The Nationals will be the 4th parent club in the 90-plus year history of affiliated baseball in Rochester, following the Cardinals, Orioles and Twins.

Washington’s triple-A club last year was in Fresno, California. However, Fresno is dropping down to single-A this season and the major league baseball is trying to better regionalize each major league team’s farm system. Rochester was long considered a very likely partner.