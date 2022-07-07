ALLENTOWN, PA (WROC) — Rochester strolled to a 4-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Wednesday thanks to starting pitcher Cade Cavalli who struck out the first 17 batters faced.

It’s just the fourth time this season the IronPigs have been shutout. The last time they were shutout was on June 12 in Omaha.

Jake Noll homered against Kent Emanuel (0-1) in the top of the second inning to give Rochester a 1-0 lead. The home run for Noll was his seventh of the season. Noll struck again against Emanuel in the top of the third inning as he hit a two-run double that scored Joey Meneses and Riley Adams to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead.

Emanuel allowed three runs off eight hits with one walk issued and five strikeouts recorded in 5 2/3 innings pitched. It was another Good Shepherd Rehabilitation appearance for Emanuel. The same from Ryan Sherriff as he allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Meneses hit an RBI single that scored Matt Lipka in the top of the seventh inning.

Jakob Hernandez extended his scoreless inning streak to 13 as he struck out two batters in one inning pitched in the top of the eighth inning. James Dykstra made his IronPigs debut as he pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the ninth inning.

Rochester takes on Lehigh for the third time this week on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.