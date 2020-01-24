Red Wings introduce Toby Gardenhire as club’s new manager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There 76 days until the Red Wings open their season at Frontier Field. Friday they officially introduced Toby Gardenhire as the team’s 45th manager.

No stranger to the Flower City, Gardenhire spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Red Wings, and the rest of his playing career in the Twins organization.

Gardenhire enters his third season as a manager, previously coaching Single A in Fort Myers last year and Cedar Rapids in 2018. He also spent half of the 2017 season as the third base coach right here in Rochester.

“Well the twins have been great to me. They’ve given me an opportunity to manage. They did it a couple of years ago in Cedar Rapids and it went really well. Last year I was in Fort Myers, it was great. You got people that know you’re doing a good job, so it’s pretty neat. Toby Gardenhire

He is the first former Red Wing to manage the team in almost 20 years. Gardenhire could not help but express his excitement to return to the Flower City in his introductory press conference.

“I like the league, the stadium is beautiful, the staff we have here in Rochester is just amazing,” said Gardenhire. “Rochester is a really cool city, it’s a good place. I like the food, I like the river, I like the weather. I like everything. It’s a good place to spend summers.”