ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The newest member of the Rochester Red Wings was introduced to the media Friday.

Meet Bruce, the team’s bat dog!

The team announced the new hire this week. He’s training to be the Red Wings’ second bat dog — taking over for Milo, who died earlier this year.

Josh Snyder, Milo’s owner and now Bruce’s owner, says his goal for now is to get Bruce used to the energy of a crowded baseball stadium, while he’s still a puppy.

“My biggest thing with Bruce was acclimating him to everything that the field has to bring,” Snyder said. “Fans, loud noises, everything like that. People mostly. Everything has been good in acclimating him to all of those things.”

We’re told fans can expect to see Bruce join the team at Innovative Field sometime in the upcoming season.