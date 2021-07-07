Red Wings host Pride Night at Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings brought back Pride Night Wednesday at Frontier Field.

The event is designed to show support for those in the LGBTQ+ community. When the team first held the event in 2019, it was a record crowd at Frontier Field. Organizers were excited to bring it back after a 2-year hiatus.

“I was here the first time they did Pride Night in 2019 and it was magnetic, the energy,” said Kevin Eich. “There’s so much love and support with the people here attending the game, so being here tonight you really get the sense of love, support and unity among all.”

“It’s great to see that the community supports everybody and that there are so many people here who are clearly open and loving to everybody around them,” said Axel Laubscher.

The event kicked off with the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus singing the National Anthem, with drag queen Kyla Minx throwing the first pitch.