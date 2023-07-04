ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Independence Day, the Rochester Red Wings held their “Intentional Walk” Tuesday morning ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bisons.

For the entire six-day homestand. Red Wings employees took turns walking on a treadmill from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Fans also took a turn on the treadmill in 10-minute shifts.

The Intentional Walk was meant to raise money and awareness of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester and Geneva and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

You can also help donate by scanning a QR code near the treadmill, in person, or through Venmo.

“If you’re in the community and you want to help out, you want to run, you want to walk, help us get to 500 miles by all means,” said Red Wings GM Dan Mason. “We’re a small staff and some of us are not in the best of shape, so we could use all the help we can get.”

The Red Wings will also be holding their Fourth of July celebratory game against the Bisons starting at 6:45 p.m. Following the game, there will also be a fireworks show.