Red wings guarantee a 50-degree day for home opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason has guaranteed another 50-degrees opening day for the team in a dramatic video posted to the teams Facebook page on Tuesday.

“What if we told you…the 50 DEGREE GUARANTEE IS BACK!!!!,” the post said.

Despite only accurately predicting a 50-degree day opener once in five seasons, Mason has made it a guarantee for the season opener on Thursday, April 9 against the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs at 4:05 p.m.

In a statement, Mason said that if he happens to be wrong, all fans who have a ticket will receive a free ticket to any game in April or May of 2020 and a free flap cap will be given to the first 1,500 fans.

“After a great deal of strenuous research, pouring over super triple mega Doppler readouts from the past five years, and just spending time getting poured on, snowed on, and basking in the sun to become one with nature, I have uncovered a clear pattern for our Opening Day weather. I missed on my 50-Degree Guarantee in 2015 and 2016 only to nail it in 2017 on a gorgeous day. I misfired, through no fault of my own, in 2018 and 2019, but this offseason I realized that we are clearly due for another at least a 50-degree Opening Day in the Flower City. I guarantee it will be at least 50 degrees on April 9th this year and if by some freak of nature it isn’t, all fans who have a ticket will receive a free ticket to any game in April or May in 2020. And again on the very off chance I’m incorrect, we’re also giving away a free flap cap to the first 1,500 fans to help them stay cozy and stylish all year round.”

The historical average high temperature in Rochester on April 9 is around 52 degrees.

Tickets for all games including the home opener go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday at Redwingsbaseball.com