WORCESTER, MA (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings picked up the series-opening win Tuesday night in Worcester, MA, behind a strong outing from RHP Logan Verrett.

RHP Logan Verrett logged six innings, allowing just one run (earned) while scattering five hits. The Baylor-alum recorded five strikeouts without allowing a free pass. Verrett would exit after 77 pitches (54) strikes.

The Wings got the scoring going early thanks to an RBI-single from new-Wing RF Daniel Johnson who singled in CF Andrew Stevenson in the first. 3B Jake Alu added to the cause with a sac-fly, scoring LF Josh Palacios.

In the third, it would be Daniel Johnson, again, who doubled in Stevenson in his second at-bat as a Wing, which was then followed by a Jake Alu sac-fly, this time scoring 1B John Nogowski.

Worcester would answer in the bottom half of the third as DH Ronaldo Hernandez knocked in 3B Emmanuel Valdez to score the lone run for the Woo Sox.

Up next, the Red Wings head out on the park for the second time against the Sox at 12:15 p.m. They return to Rochester again on the backend of August for a matchup against Toledo on Tuesday, Aug. 30.